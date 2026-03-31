Netflix Eyes Double Expansion in NFL Game Package

Netflix is making strategic moves to double its NFL game offerings, aiming to extend its current two-game package to four games, according to a Wall Street Journal report. This expansion showcases the streaming giant's ambition to deepen its involvement in sports broadcasting.

By pursuing more NFL games, Netflix is signaling a robust commitment to live sports, diversifying its platform beyond traditional entertainment content. The streaming service's initiative aligns with the industry's trend of integrating live sports into digital platforms.

As Netflix explores this avenue, it aims to attract a wider audience and enhance subscriber engagement, leveraging the popularity of NFL games to compete in the dynamic media landscape. This development comes amidst increasing competition in sports streaming, with other platforms also seeking live sports deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)