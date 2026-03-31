Teen Sensation Sooryavanshi Dazzles IPL with Record-breaking Fifty

In a stunning display of youthful exuberance, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals marked his recent 15th birthday by delivering a blistering 15-ball half-century, propelling his team to an emphatic eight-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Sooryavanshi, partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal, dismantled Chennai's bowling attack during the powerplay, reaching a remarkable 74 without loss. Dismissed after a fiery innings of 52, his efforts ensured Rajasthan achieved the target of 128 in just 12.1 overs.

Post-match, the young prodigy credited coach Kumar Sangakkara for nurturing his attacking style, while the Royals' bowling prowess had earlier restricted Chennai to a paltry 127. The remarkable effort was spearheaded by Nandre Burger's standout performance.