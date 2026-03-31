Political Tensions Flare: Assault on Congress Candidate in Assam

Sunil Kumar Chetry, the Congress candidate from Naduar Assembly constituency in Assam, sustained injuries in a violent attack while campaigning, according to party sources.

The incident occurred on Monday when unidentified assailants targeted Chetry's convoy at the Napalm Bypass, culminating in a scuffle that left him hurt and groaning on the ground.

He was subsequently taken to a private hospital for medical attention. Gaurav Gogoi, president of Assam Pradesh Congress, accused BJP supporters of orchestrating the attack and demanded their arrest, noting the political tension with BJP leader Padma Hazarika as Chetry's main opponent.