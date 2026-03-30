CAG Flags Excessive Expenditure of Indian Embassies Abroad
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report has highlighted excessive expenditure linked to the maintenance and operation of Indian embassy properties abroad. Key findings include avoidable rental costs due to neglected repairs, wasteful spending on unused premises, and non-compliance with rental ceilings.
- Country:
- India
A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, dated March 2024, has raised concerns about excess expenditure in the upkeep of properties linked to the Indian Embassy in Beijing. The report was officially tabled in Parliament, revealing significant financial discrepancies.
The CAG disclosed that the Indian Embassy in China spent heavily on maintaining residential units, yet six of them were rendered uninhabitable within a decade. This neglect led to unnecessary rental costs totaling Rs 3.22 crore. Additionally, Rs 74 lakh were wasted on heating charges for a premises unused since 2014.
Further issues were noted at the Indian embassies in Copenhagen and Tel Aviv, where expenditure exceeded rental ceilings, and delays in the acquisition process, respectively. The report also mentioned Rs 27.43 crore in excess payments at Akbar Bhawan in New Delhi due to unutilized space.
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