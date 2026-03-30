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Narrow Escape for MP Prashant Padole in SUV Accident

Bhandara-Gondiya MP Prashant Padole experienced a close call when his SUV collided with a CNG truck in Nagpur. The accident occurred near Haldiram's factory on Bhandara Road. The SUV's front was significantly damaged, and three occupants suffered minor injuries. The truck driver has been apprehended and charged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:06 IST
Narrow Escape for MP Prashant Padole in SUV Accident
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Bhandara-Gondiya MP Prashant Padole narrowly avoided serious injury when his SUV collided with a CNG-laden truck in Nagpur early Monday morning, according to local law enforcement. The collision occurred around 5:30 AM near Haldiram's factory on Bhandara Road as Padole was en route to Nagpur airport to board a flight to Delhi for parliamentary duties.

The police report indicates that Padole's Toyota Fortuner struck the rear of the truck, which had attempted to shift lanes. The impact severely damaged the SUV's front end. While MP Padole escaped unharmed, the vehicle's driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries.

Truck driver Vikram Bahadur Singh fled the scene but was later apprehended in Yavatmal. He faces charges of rash and negligent driving under relevant legal provisions, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Mhaske.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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