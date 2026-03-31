Tensions Rise as Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening severe consequences if Tehran does not reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz. This comes amid heightened hostilities marked by missile exchanges between Iran and Israel, and the U.S. accusing Tehran of unrealistic peace demands.

The conflict has now drawn in multiple regional actors, with Israel targeting Iranian-backed infrastructure and the U.S. mobilizing additional troops to the Middle East. The situation has sent oil prices soaring as markets brace for potential disruptions to energy supplies.

Despite these tensions, talks continue behind the scenes, with mixed responses from Tehran. The international community, led by the G7, remains on high alert, preparing measures to maintain economic stability should the conflict deepen further.