Haiti's Breadbasket: Massacre and Mayhem in Artibonite Region

A human rights group announced that at least 70 people were killed and 30 injured in an attack in Haiti's Artibonite region, with numbers significantly surpassing official reports. Authorities earlier estimated 16 dead and 10 injured, while civil protection mentioned 17 fatalities and 19 injuries.

The U.N. Secretary-General's spokesperson condemned the attack, which has estimates ranging from 10 to 80 dead. The incident underscores Haiti's dire security situation, prompting calls for an in-depth investigation into the violence.

The Collective Defending Human Rights group reports the massacre displaced nearly 6,000 people, criticizing authorities for neglecting security. Armed gangs attacked the Jean-Denis area, and violence in the agriculture-rich Artibonite has been rampant as gang conflicts extend across Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)