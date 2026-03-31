Left Menu

Haiti's Breadbasket: Massacre and Mayhem in Artibonite Region

A devastating attack in Haiti's Artibonite region claimed at least 70 lives, according to a human rights group, far surpassing official figures. The crisis highlights the severe security challenges in Haiti, with thousands displaced and the international community urging thorough investigations and responses to ongoing gang violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:24 IST
Haiti's Breadbasket: Massacre and Mayhem in Artibonite Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A human rights group announced that at least 70 people were killed and 30 injured in an attack in Haiti's Artibonite region, with numbers significantly surpassing official reports. Authorities earlier estimated 16 dead and 10 injured, while civil protection mentioned 17 fatalities and 19 injuries.

The U.N. Secretary-General's spokesperson condemned the attack, which has estimates ranging from 10 to 80 dead. The incident underscores Haiti's dire security situation, prompting calls for an in-depth investigation into the violence.

The Collective Defending Human Rights group reports the massacre displaced nearly 6,000 people, criticizing authorities for neglecting security. Armed gangs attacked the Jean-Denis area, and violence in the agriculture-rich Artibonite has been rampant as gang conflicts extend across Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Sector Faces Transformative Shifts with AI Innovations and Policy Changes

Global Health Sector Faces Transformative Shifts with AI Innovations and Pol...

 Global
2
Space Ambitions: NASA Leads Moon Race With Artemis Program

Space Ambitions: NASA Leads Moon Race With Artemis Program

 Global
3
Artemis II: The Dawn of a New Lunar Era

Artemis II: The Dawn of a New Lunar Era

 Global
4
Market Turmoil: Mixed Signals from the Middle East and Wall Street

Market Turmoil: Mixed Signals from the Middle East and Wall Street

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026