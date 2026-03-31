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South Africa: The Dark Horse Set to Surprise at the World Cup

South Africa's national football team, under coach Hugo Broos, is set to make a strong impression at this year's World Cup. Returning after a long hiatus since 2010, South Africa will play co-hosts Mexico in the opening game and aims to use its underdog status to surprise opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:20 IST
South Africa: The Dark Horse Set to Surprise at the World Cup
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South Africa's national football team, led by coach Hugo Broos, is poised to be an unexpected challenger at the upcoming World Cup, where they return for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010.

Competing in Group A, they face Mexico in the opener, followed by South Korea, and the winner of Tuesday's playoff between the Czech Republic and Denmark.

With mostly local talent, South Africa's squad seeks to capture international attention and hopes to replicate past successes from regional tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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