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Massacre Over Gold: Tragic Clashes in South Sudan

Over 70 people were killed in South Sudan during a dispute over gold mining near the capital. The Jebel Iraq mine, a frequent site of conflicts between illegal miners and companies, witnessed another violent clash. The opposition blamed government forces for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:47 IST
Massacre Over Gold: Tragic Clashes in South Sudan
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  • South Sudan

In a tragic turn of events over the weekend, more than 70 individuals lost their lives in South Sudan due to a conflict over gold mining near the capital, Juba. The clashes occurred at the Jebel Iraq mining site, notorious for disputes between illegal miners and mining companies.

Police confirmed the incident, stating that unknown gunmen were responsible for the deadly attack. The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army – In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) blamed the South Sudanese government forces, holding them responsible due to their control of the area.

Amidst the tragic loss of life, there are calls for better governance in resource-rich regions to prevent further violence. Human rights activists urged the government to intervene and halt illegal gold mining operations to protect civilians and safeguard natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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