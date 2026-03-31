EU Diplomats Stand with Ukraine on Bucha Massacre Anniversary

On the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas, alongside multiple EU foreign ministers, made a significant visit to Kyiv. The move aims to affirm the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst internal disagreements within the bloc over aid provision.

Kallas and her counterparts arrived early in the Ukrainian capital, clearly illustrating their solidarity against Russian atrocities. They journeyed to Bucha, a town which has become emblematic of Russia's alleged war cruelties, reportedly resulting in the deaths of over 400 civilians.

Despite tensions over blocked financial aid and ongoing discussions about Ukraine's EU membership, Kallas emphasized Europe's commitment to provide military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. This stance remains steadfast even as global conflicts risk diverting attention and resources away from the Ukrainian dilemma.

(With inputs from agencies.)