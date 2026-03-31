Israel's Controversial Expansion of Capital Punishment Sparks Global Outcry

In a controversial move, Israel's Knesset has approved legislation expanding the use of capital punishment, significantly impacting Palestinians. The new amendments permit executions without standard appeals or proper judicial discretion, prompting international criticism for potential breaches of humanitarian and human rights laws.

The legislation, spearheaded by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, introduces mandatory death sentences for Palestinians convicted of terrorism in military courts. Critics argue this creates a discriminatory system, as Israeli citizens facing similar accusations receive more lenient trials in civil courts. These changes normalize state executions in a region long opposed to capital punishment.

International bodies, including the UN and the EU, have condemned the legislative changes, stressing they violate international legal standards. The amendments remove many procedural safeguards, such as the right to a fair trial and access to legal counsel, raising concerns of legal and ethical violations in the occupied territories.