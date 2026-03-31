Controversy Erupts as Israel Passes Death Penalty Law for Palestinians

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets across Palestinian territories on Tuesday following the Israeli parliament's passage of a law establishing the death penalty by hanging for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis. The contentious measure applies primarily to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, prompting widespread anger and condemnation.

Signs in Nablus, a central city in the West Bank, carried dire warnings: "Time is running out, and silence is deadly." The law mandates West Bank military courts to make the death penalty the standard for convictions except in special circumstances. Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, championed the legislation as a display of strength.

Palestinian officials assert the law breaches international legal standards and have called for international sanctions against Israel's parliament, citing it as institutionalized extrajudicial action under discriminatory premises. Organizations like Amnesty International warn of potential violations of human rights, as protests continue to surge throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)