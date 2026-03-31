Tragic Collision Claims Young Lives in Aluva

In a tragic incident early Tuesday, a head-on collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of two young men in Aluva. The deceased have been identified as Devakrishna, 20, from Cherai, and Aadarsh, 17, from Parakkadavu.

The crash occurred around 2.40 a.m. at the Pulinchode Junction. Despite immediate efforts by bystanders to help, both youngsters succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The rider of the other motorcycle involved in the collision remains in critical condition, according to the police.

An investigation has been initiated by Aluva police, who have registered a case regarding the incident. The bodies will be released to the victims' families following postmortem examinations.