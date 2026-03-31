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Tragic Collision Claims Young Lives in Aluva

A fatal accident in Aluva resulted in the deaths of two young motorcyclists. The collision, involving two bikes, occurred in the early hours at Pulinchode Junction. Despite efforts to save them, Devakrishna and Aadarsh succumbed to their injuries. The incident is under investigation by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:23 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Young Lives in Aluva
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In a tragic incident early Tuesday, a head-on collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of two young men in Aluva. The deceased have been identified as Devakrishna, 20, from Cherai, and Aadarsh, 17, from Parakkadavu.

The crash occurred around 2.40 a.m. at the Pulinchode Junction. Despite immediate efforts by bystanders to help, both youngsters succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The rider of the other motorcycle involved in the collision remains in critical condition, according to the police.

An investigation has been initiated by Aluva police, who have registered a case regarding the incident. The bodies will be released to the victims' families following postmortem examinations.

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