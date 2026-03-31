UK Motor Finance Faces £9.1 Billion Redress in Mis-selling Scandal

The UK's motor finance industry has been hit with a hefty £9.1 billion compensation bill, following the Financial Conduct Authority's decision on unfair vehicle loans. The ruling marks the end of a protracted financial mis-selling scandal.

This comes after the original £11 billion figure was revised following consultations with key industry players, including Lloyds, Barclays, Close Brothers, and car manufacturers' finance arms. The FCA aims to protect consumers while balancing growth and competition in the sector.

The core issue revolved around undisclosed commissions and financial ties between lenders and dealerships, leading to heightened loan rates. As the FCA seeks to finalize the scheme, potential legal challenges linger from the involved banks and finance organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)