Nalanda Temple Tragedy: Government Under Fire for Fatal Stampede
In the wake of a deadly stampede at Bihar's Nalanda Sheetla Mata Temple, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized the administration's laxity. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have announced compensation packages for victims' families, while relief efforts continue. Eight people have died, with several others injured.
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- India
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh accused the government of negligence following a fatal stampede at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Nalanda, Bihar, on Tuesday. Singh emphasized that administrative laxity led to the tragedy and urged the government to promptly compensate the victims' families.
In response to the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of each deceased victim. The Prime Minister's Office also stated that the injured would receive Rs 50,000 each as the death toll rose to eight.
Further financial support was announced by Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A press release confirmed that Rs 4 lakh from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund—a total of Rs 6 lakh per bereaved family—would be provided. Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and ensured that relief and rescue operations are underway, with a focus on the speedy recovery and medical care for the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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