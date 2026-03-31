Desalination Plant on Qeshm Island Knocked Out by Air Strike
A desalination plant on Iran's Qeshm Island is non-operational after an air strike, as reported by the Health Ministry. The attack has disrupted the supply of drinking water, with repairs seemingly unfeasible in the near future. The incident was acknowledged by Iranian authorities last March.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
One of Iran's critical desalination plants on Qeshm Island has been rendered non-functional following an air strike, according to a Health Ministry official. The official, speaking to Iranian media, did not specify when the attack occurred.
The targeted plant plays a vital role in providing drinking water to Qeshm Island. "One of the desalination plants on Qeshm Island was targeted and is completely out of service as it is not possible to repair it in the short term," disclosed the head of the Environmental and Occupational Health Centre from the Health Ministry, as reported by Borna News.
The incident marks the second time since March that Iranian authorities have reported air strikes targeting vital infrastructure on Qeshm Island.
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