Left Menu

Delhi's Civic Concerns: Women Urged to Voice Issues

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu encouraged women to email their grievances with contact details for follow-up actions. While visiting Kamla Nagar market, he noted women's concerns and emphasized collective responsibility for Delhi's development, pledging direct engagement and resolving issues in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:24 IST
Delhi's Civic Concerns: Women Urged to Voice Issues
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

During a visit to Kamla Nagar market, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu urged women to email their grievances with contact details, assuring further action. Addressing local women, Sandhu noted several concerns and requested detailed follow-up emails to facilitate direct outreach by authorities.

Sandhu emphasized the importance of collective efforts in improving Delhi's civic conditions. He highlighted the role of the national capital in India's development, insisting authorities must actively engage with residents to resolve their grievances. He promised that feedback would be reviewed before complainants are contacted and meetings arranged with officials.

Recounting personal anecdotes from his student days in the area, Sandhu engaged with locals at the market. While shopping and sampling food, he received appreciation and complaints, aiming to understand and address the concerns raised directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

 Global
3
Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

 Global
4
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026