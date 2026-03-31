Delhi's Civic Concerns: Women Urged to Voice Issues

During a visit to Kamla Nagar market, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu urged women to email their grievances with contact details, assuring further action. Addressing local women, Sandhu noted several concerns and requested detailed follow-up emails to facilitate direct outreach by authorities.

Sandhu emphasized the importance of collective efforts in improving Delhi's civic conditions. He highlighted the role of the national capital in India's development, insisting authorities must actively engage with residents to resolve their grievances. He promised that feedback would be reviewed before complainants are contacted and meetings arranged with officials.

Recounting personal anecdotes from his student days in the area, Sandhu engaged with locals at the market. While shopping and sampling food, he received appreciation and complaints, aiming to understand and address the concerns raised directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)