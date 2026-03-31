Revolutionizing Gynecological Surgery: Advanced Workshop at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital

Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Navi Mumbai recently conducted a live surgical workshop, focusing on advanced gynecological endoscopy. The event aimed at skill development for young practitioners in laparoscopic surgery, offering firsthand experience under the guidance of Dr. Prashant Bhamare.

The workshop featured three Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy (TLH) surgeries, each presenting unique challenges. These included procedures for Bilateral Salpingo-Oophorectomy and TLH with Endometriosis, emphasizing the use of advanced energy devices to enhance precision and reduce patient recovery time.

This educational initiative underlines Fortis's commitment to advancing medical education. By providing a platform for skill enhancement and knowledge exchange, the hospital fosters better surgical outcomes and supports the professional growth of healthcare providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)