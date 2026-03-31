MoD Signs ₹1,950 Crore Defence Deal for Mountain Radars, Boosting Air Defence Capabilities

In a significant push to strengthen India’s indigenous defence ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a major capital acquisition contract worth approximately ₹1,950 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of two advanced Mountain Radars for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The agreement, concluded under the Buy (Indian–Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, marks another milestone in India’s drive toward defence self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The contract was formalized in New Delhi on March 31, 2026, in the presence of senior officials from the MoD and BEL.

Strategic Boost to Air Defence in High-Altitude Regions

The Mountain Radars are specifically engineered for deployment in challenging high-altitude terrains, where surveillance and early warning capabilities are critical. These systems are expected to:

Enhance real-time airspace monitoring in mountainous border areas

Strengthen early detection of aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles

Improve operational readiness of the Indian Air Force in sensitive regions

Defence experts note that terrain-specific radar systems are crucial for India, given its extensive mountainous borders, particularly in the northern and northeastern sectors.

Indigenous Technology at the Core

The radar systems have been indigenously designed and developed by the Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and will be manufactured by BEL, one of India’s leading defence public sector undertakings.

This collaboration reflects India’s growing capability to:

Design advanced surveillance and tracking systems domestically

Transition from import-dependent procurement to indigenous production

Build a robust defence industrial base with public-sector leadership

Strengthening National Security and Reducing Imports

The installation and commissioning of these radars will significantly bolster India’s multi-layered air defence network, enabling better coordination between ground-based systems and aerial assets.

Importantly, the deal is expected to:

Reduce dependence on foreign-origin radar systems

Save foreign exchange outflows

Enhance long-term maintenance and upgrade capabilities within the country

According to defence analysts, India has historically relied on imports for critical radar technologies, making this shift toward indigenous systems a strategic necessity.

Part of a Broader Defence Modernisation Drive

The contract aligns with the government’s broader defence procurement reforms aimed at prioritizing domestic industry. Under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category—the highest priority procurement route—systems must be both designed and manufactured within India, ensuring maximum indigenous content.

Over the past few years, the MoD has:

Increased capital procurement from domestic sources

Released multiple positive indigenisation lists restricting imports

Encouraged private sector participation alongside DPSUs

Economic and Industrial Impact

Beyond defence readiness, the project is expected to generate:

High-skilled employment in electronics and defence manufacturing

Growth in ancillary industries and MSMEs supplying components

Technology spillovers into civilian sectors such as telecommunications and surveillance

BEL’s involvement also reinforces its position as a key player in India’s defence electronics ecosystem, with expanding capabilities in radar, communication systems, and electronic warfare.

Looking Ahead

As geopolitical uncertainties and evolving aerial threats continue to reshape defence priorities, investments in indigenous surveillance systems like Mountain Radars are seen as critical to ensuring operational sovereignty and technological independence.

The latest deal signals India’s intent to not only secure its borders more effectively but also emerge as a self-reliant defence manufacturing hub with global export potential.