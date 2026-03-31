Legal Battle Over Jet Insurance: Insurers Vs. AerCap

Insurers, including Chubb and Lloyd's, have been granted the right to appeal a London court's decision in favor of AerCap, the largest aircraft lessor worldwide. This comes after jets were stranded in Russia due to the Ukraine conflict.

The ruling allowed AerCap to recoup just over $1 billion from its war risk insurers, although it initially sought around $2 billion under broader coverage. The court decided largely in favor of leasing companies in one of London's most significant insurance disputes.

Chubb, Fidelis, and Lloyd's are set to challenge this verdict at the Court of Appeal, with hearings expected to last five days. The lawsuit originally covered 150 jets with engines valued at $4.7 billion before settlements reduced the number.

(With inputs from agencies.)