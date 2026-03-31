Centre Sanctions XV FC Grants to Strengthen Rural Governance in Six States

In a major push to strengthen grassroots governance and accelerate rural development, the Union Government has sanctioned and released substantial Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) tied and untied grants for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) across six states—Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, and Meghalaya.

The funding, routed through the Ministries of Panchayati Raj, Jal Shakti, and Finance, is aimed at empowering local governments to address region-specific development needs, improve basic services, and enhance decentralized governance.

Major State-Wise Allocations: Targeting Thousands of Local Bodies

The latest tranche of releases spans hundreds of crores and is expected to directly benefit thousands of Gram Panchayats (GPs), Block Panchayats (BPs), District Panchayats (DPs), and Village Councils.

Telangana

₹247.94 crore released as 1st installment of untied grants (FY 2025–26)

Beneficiaries: 12,600 Gram Panchayats

Uttarakhand

₹91.31 crore released as 2nd installment of untied grants (FY 2025–26)

Additional ₹1.84 crore released (withheld portion)

Coverage: 13 DPs, 95 BPs, 7,784 GPs + 216 additional GPs

Rajasthan

₹315.61 crore released as 2nd installment of untied grants (FY 2025–26)

Additional ₹12.57 crore (withheld portion)

Coverage: 33 DPs, 352 BPs, 3,857 GPs + additional Zilla and Block Panchayats

Meghalaya

₹27 crore released as 2nd installment of untied grants (FY 2021–22)

₹22.20 crore released as tied grants

Beneficiaries: 3 Autonomous District Councils and 816 Village Councils

Maharashtra

₹109.06 crore each (two tranches) released as withheld tied grants (FY 2025–26)

₹116.97 crore + ₹329.21 crore released as withheld tied grants (FY 2024–25)

₹72.70 crore each released as untied grants (FY 2025–26)

Coverage: 12 DPs, 125 BPs, and thousands of GPs

(Allocations for Mizoram were included in the broader release, though detailed figures were not specified.)

What Are Tied and Untied Grants?

The XV Finance Commission framework provides two categories of grants to strengthen decentralized governance:

Untied Grants

Allow local bodies to address location-specific needs

Cover 29 subjects under the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution

Cannot be used for salaries or administrative expenses

Tied Grants

Dedicated to essential public services such as: Sanitation and maintenance of ODF (Open Defecation Free) status Waste management and fecal sludge treatment Drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling



Strengthening Grassroots Governance

These funds are expected to:

Empower Panchayats to make locally relevant development decisions

Improve delivery of basic services in rural areas

Enhance financial autonomy and accountability of local bodies

India has over 2.6 lakh Panchayati Raj Institutions, forming the backbone of rural governance. Timely release of grants ensures these institutions can effectively implement development programmes.

Addressing Delays: Release of Withheld Funds

A notable aspect of this tranche is the release of previously withheld funds to states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. These releases:

Reward compliance with financial and administrative norms

Enable inclusion of additional eligible Panchayats

Ensure continuity in development projects

Institutional Mechanism Behind the Grants

The process involves coordinated action across ministries:

Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti recommend allocations

Ministry of Finance releases funds in two installments annually

This structured mechanism ensures transparency, accountability, and performance-linked disbursement.

Boost to Rural Development and Service Delivery

Experts note that such targeted financial support is crucial for:

Strengthening water and sanitation infrastructure

Advancing rural sustainability and climate resilience

Improving quality of life in villages

With increasing emphasis on decentralized governance, Panchayats are playing a key role in implementing flagship schemes related to:

Swachh Bharat Mission

Jal Jeevan Mission

Rural infrastructure and livelihoods

Outlook: Deepening Decentralisation

The latest grant release reinforces the Centre’s commitment to cooperative federalism and grassroots empowerment, ensuring that development planning is driven from the village level upward.

As India continues its journey toward inclusive growth, such financial devolution is expected to: