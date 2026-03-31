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Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Europe-Russia Leak

In a growing diplomatic controversy, the EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stressed the importance of unity among European ministers, urging them to prioritize Europe's interests over Russia's. Her remarks came after leaked audio allegedly revealed a conversation between Hungary and Russia's foreign ministers, highlighting potential discord within the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:03 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Europe-Russia Leak
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Tensions within the European Union have been heightened following the release of an audio recording presumed to capture a conversation between Hungary's and Russia's foreign ministers. The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, addressed the unfolding situation on Tuesday.

Kallas emphasized the necessity for European ministers to focus on advancing the interests of Europe, rather than being swayed by Russian influence. Her comments reflect growing concerns over internal divergences regarding the EU's stance toward Russia.

The leaked audio, while not yet authenticated, has stirred discussions about the extent of cooperation between some EU member states and Russia, raising alarms about a potential fracture in the bloc's unified foreign policy approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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