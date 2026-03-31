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Shimla's Strict Road Permit Bill: Penalty Hikes & Policy Shifts

The Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Assembly, proposes hefty fines for vehicles on restricted roads without permits, a steep increase in permit fees, and a shift in authority to issue passes. It aims to enhance public safety and convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:10 IST
Shimla's Strict Road Permit Bill: Penalty Hikes & Policy Shifts
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  • India

Vehicles on restricted roads in Shimla without a valid permit could incur significant fines following the introduction of the Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the state Assembly.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tabled the Bill, which aims to impose higher penalties and permit fees for vehicles violating access regulations. Proposed fines include Rs 10,000 for vehicles on sealed roads without permits and Rs 5,000 for those on restricted roads without permission.

The Bill also outlines an increase in annual and daily permit fees and proposes shifting the pass-issuing authority to the Secretary (Home). Additionally, police may reduce fines by up to 50% if paid on the spot, aligning with the Bill's focus on public safety and convenience.

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