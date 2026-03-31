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Himachal Rollback: CM Sukhu Slashes Entry Tax Amid Protests

Himachal Pradesh's CM Sukhvinder Sukhu reduced the entry tax for small passenger vehicles from Rs 130 to Rs 100, responding to protests from neighboring states. Concessional passes will be extended to residents within a 5-kilometre radius of toll barriers. Protests continued across borders due to perceived hasty decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:35 IST
Himachal Rollback: CM Sukhu Slashes Entry Tax Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • India

In response to growing unrest, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu announced a reduction in the entry tax for small passenger vehicles, lowering it from Rs 130 to Rs 100. This revision follows significant protests from residents in neighboring states.

To further address public concern, the state government decided to issue concessional passes to all individuals living within a 5-kilometre radius of toll barriers, a policy previously restricted to Himachal residents. Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu assured minimal impact for most users while conceding a need for policy review.

The opposition has criticized the initial tax hike, with BJP leaders claiming it spurred discontent across adjacent borders. Protests were notably strong near the Punjab border, where road blockages were threatened. Sukhu attributed the hike to FASTag integration on highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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