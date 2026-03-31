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Wolf in the City: Rare Encounter in Hamburg

In a rare incident, a wolf bit a woman in Hamburg's shopping area before being found in a lake. It's the first such attack since wolves returned to Germany in 1998. The wolf, likely stressed in the urban setting, has been relocated to an enclosure outside the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:00 IST
Wolf in the City: Rare Encounter in Hamburg
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  • Country:
  • Germany

In a rare and concerning event, a wolf reportedly bit a woman in a busy shopping district of Hamburg, Germany, before being discovered in a nearby lake. The woman was transported to a local hospital, although details on her condition remain unclear, according to German news agency DPA.

The attack, which occurred near the Altona station, marks the first known wolf attack on a person since the species reemerged in Germany after an absence of 150 years. Authorities speculate the animal, a young wolf, accidentally wandered into the city looking for new territory.

This incident has reignited discussions on wolf interaction with humans and livestock in Europe, where attacks on livestock have been a growing concern. Recent legislative changes in Germany aim to make managing the wolf population easier, especially those threatening livestock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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