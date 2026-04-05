Cameroon's Controversial Return of the Vice Presidency

In a significant political move, Cameroon's parliament endorsed a constitutional amendment reinstating the vice president's role, with President Paul Biya poised to control the appointment and dismissal of this position. The elderly ruler's extended tenure is stirring constitutional debates across the nation.

The amendment passed with a dominating vote, brushing aside main opposition party boycotts. Critics warn that this legislative change consolidates executive power at democracy's expense, echoing fears of a creeping autocratic shift.

Discontent festers, evidenced by mass protests following Biya's contested re-election. The amendment's passage underscores emerging tensions, as citizens question the balance of power and call for greater representation in leadership roles.