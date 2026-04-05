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Cameroon's Controversial Return of the Vice Presidency

Cameroon's parliament has approved a constitutional amendment to reinstate the vice president role, sparking opposition concerns over increased presidential power. The aging President Paul Biya's ability to appoint and dismiss the vice president unsupervised raises fears over democratic erosion. Protests occurred following Biya's disputed re-election, highlighting national tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:55 IST
Cameroon's Controversial Return of the Vice Presidency
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  • Country:
  • Cameroon

In a significant political move, Cameroon's parliament endorsed a constitutional amendment reinstating the vice president's role, with President Paul Biya poised to control the appointment and dismissal of this position. The elderly ruler's extended tenure is stirring constitutional debates across the nation.

The amendment passed with a dominating vote, brushing aside main opposition party boycotts. Critics warn that this legislative change consolidates executive power at democracy's expense, echoing fears of a creeping autocratic shift.

Discontent festers, evidenced by mass protests following Biya's contested re-election. The amendment's passage underscores emerging tensions, as citizens question the balance of power and call for greater representation in leadership roles.

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