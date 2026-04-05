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Unity in Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk's Rallying Call for Rights and Democracy

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk received a warm reception in Kargil, emphasizing unity and calling for democratic and constitutional rights for Ladakh. Following his release from detention, he highlighted the importance of collective action. Leaders pressed for meaningful dialogue with the government, aiming for concrete outcomes in addressing regional demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:14 IST
Unity in Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk's Rallying Call for Rights and Democracy
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was warmly welcomed in Kargil, urging unity across Ladakh and demanding democratic rights for the region. His return follows a contentious detention under the National Security Act, later revoked by the Centre.

Wangchuk addressed the need for unity in tackling Ladakh's issues, advocating for rights analogous to those in the rest of India. He highlighted the significance of ties between regions like Leh and Kargil in bolstering the movement.

Leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance cautioned against using dialogue as a stalling tactic in negotiations, emphasizing the need for genuine and prompt engagement with the government for a just resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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