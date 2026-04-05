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Clandestine Network: The Illegal Trade of Government Medicines Busted

Delhi Police have exposed a network involved in the illegal sale of government-supplied medicines intended for free distribution, seizing drugs worth Rs 70 lakh. Five people, including a pharmacist, were arrested. A case is ongoing to trace financial transactions and identify more network members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:14 IST
Clandestine Network: The Illegal Trade of Government Medicines Busted
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A network involved in the unlawful sale of government-supplied medicines has been dismantled by Delhi Police. The racket was uncovered after drugs worth Rs 70 lakh, meant for free distribution in hospitals, were seized.

Among those arrested were Neerej Kumar, a pharmacist at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, and four others. They were caught while transporting consignments in the Tis Hazari area, which were marked as 'Govt supply, not for sale'.

The ring had been operational for over a year, diverting medicines from hospital stocks into the market using a network of brokers across various cities. Investigations are continuing to identify additional members and financial routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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