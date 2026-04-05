Congo Accepts U.S. Deportees Amid Controversial Agreement

The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a new agreement to accept third-country nationals deported from the United States. This deal, unveiled by Congolese officials on Sunday, is set to begin implementation in April, although the exact number of deportees remains undisclosed.

The U.S. government will cover all expenses associated with the deportations, ensuring no financial burden falls on Congo. Facilities have been prepared near Kinshasa to accommodate the incoming individuals.

This arrangement is part of a wider initiative by the Trump administration to enhance peacemaking efforts between Congo and Rwanda, while also securing access to crucial Congolese minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)