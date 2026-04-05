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Royal Easter: Tradition and Tension in Windsor

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the traditional Easter service at Windsor Castle, accompanied by Prince William and family. The event, significant in the royal calendar, was also marked by the absence of Prince Andrew and his daughters. The King's U.S. visit coincides with Virginia Giuffre's anniversary, stirring public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:47 IST
Royal Easter: Tradition and Tension in Windsor
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

This year's Easter service at Windsor Castle saw King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance, alongside their elder son Prince William and his family. The Easter Matins service is a pivotal event for the sovereign, who is the Church of England's supreme governor.

The arrival was marked by their welcoming from the Dean of Windsor, as Prince Edward and Princess Anne joined other royals for the ceremonious occasion. In a gesture to the public, the King and Queen shared Easter greetings with the crowd after the service.

Noticeably absent were Prince Andrew and his daughters, having chosen not to participate this year. The King's upcoming U.S. visit, aligned with Virginia Giuffre's anniversary, has sparked intensified interest, given previous allegations involving the monarch's brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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