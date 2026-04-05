Bulldozers in Mubarakpur: Demolition of Illegally Built Structures

The small village of Mubarakpur Band in Sambhal district witnessed a decisive move as locals began tearing down illegally built structures on government land. This initiative, led by the residents themselves, underscores a collective effort towards reclaiming encroached property.

On Sunday, locals deployed a bulldozer to demolish structures including the Ghausul Madrasa, a mosque, and a primary school, constructed over three-and-a-half bighas of Gram Sabha land. The machinery was arranged after Haji Munawwar, husband of the village sarpanch, requested assistance from Tehsildar Dhirendra Kumar Singh.

The demolition is expected to take about 20 hours, signifying the villagers' commitment to rectifying the encroachment. "The tehsildar visited us and understood that manual demolition was impractical," said Munawwar, highlighting the community's determination and the support received from local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)