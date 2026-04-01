African Teams Shine in World Cup Warm-Ups: A Mixed Bag of Outcomes

In a promising display ahead of the World Cup, several African teams secured significant wins during friendly matches. Senegal triumphed 3-1 against Gambia in Dakar, boosting morale with consecutive victories. Ivory Coast and Morocco also achieved wins, defeating Scotland and Paraguay, respectively.

Egypt's solid performance resulted in a goalless draw against Spain, enhancing their prospects for the forthcoming tournament. Meanwhile, Zambia suffered a setback with a 2-1 loss to Panama in Cape Town, dampening prospects for South Africa's anticipated World Cup surprise.

As the tournament's June commencement approaches, the mixed results paint a varied picture of readiness and potential among African teams, signaling both promise and areas needing improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)