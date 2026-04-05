Punjab Police Crack ISI-Backed Blast Case with Arrests in Chandigarh
Punjab Police have arrested two key members involved in a blast outside the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, increasing the total arrests to seven. Allegedly supported by ISI, the module was directed from Germany and Portugal. Gurtej and Amanpreet Singh were arrested while handling explosives for the attack.
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In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the arrest of two individuals linked to a blast outside the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to seven.
The accused, allegedly part of an ISI-backed module, were reportedly orchestrating the attack under the guidance of handlers based in Germany and Portugal. Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh, both bike operators at Rapido, were apprehended during a joint operation with Haryana Police, authorities confirmed.
Revealing the investigation details, police stated that the duo was involved in collecting and deploying weapons, including grenades, under instructions from foreign handlers. The incident brings to light the intricate international network involved in the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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