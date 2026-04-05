Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pakistan’s Tactical Strikes Against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan has announced substantial progress in its ongoing military campaign against Afghan Taliban militants, named Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, resulting in nearly 800 enemy combatant fatalities.

Key updates shared by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed the destruction of numerous posts and military hardware. Over 1,043 were reported injured during these operations.

Talks are underway with Afghanistan's Taliban government, urging them for actionable measures to curb disruptions. High-level negotiations are being held in Urumqi, China, to pursue conflict de-escalation.