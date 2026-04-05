Allegations of Betrayal: Rape, Conversion, and Exploitation
A woman alleges her husband exploited her through rape, forced religious conversion, and financial theft. Initially meeting under false pretenses, she claims he manipulated her into marriage using coercion and sedatives. Post-marriage, she faced abuse and financial deceit. Police are investigating these serious accusations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing case, a 27-year-old woman has accused her husband of rape, forced religious conversion, and financial exploitation. The allegations, brought to light on Sunday, reveal a sequence of deceit and coercion.
The woman claims her husband manipulated her into marriage by pretending to be a different religion and provided sedatives during a resort visit, leading to sexual assault. Post-marriage, she faced repeated abuse.
Financially, the accused allegedly extorted Rs 16.7 lakh through various means. The police are investigating, with efforts to locate the absconding husband continuing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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