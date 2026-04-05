Allegations of Betrayal: Rape, Conversion, and Exploitation

In a harrowing case, a 27-year-old woman has accused her husband of rape, forced religious conversion, and financial exploitation. The allegations, brought to light on Sunday, reveal a sequence of deceit and coercion.

The woman claims her husband manipulated her into marriage by pretending to be a different religion and provided sedatives during a resort visit, leading to sexual assault. Post-marriage, she faced repeated abuse.

Financially, the accused allegedly extorted Rs 16.7 lakh through various means. The police are investigating, with efforts to locate the absconding husband continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)