Delhi's Top Cop: Sanjay Kumar Vashist Shines in Crime Handling

Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Vashist of Samaypur Badli police station has been declared the top investigator in Delhi Police's outer-north district. He resolved 155 cases within the first quarter of 2026, marking a significant achievement in law enforcement.

This recognition was awarded to Vashist by Deputy Commissioner Hareshwar Swami, based on an assessment covering the months from January to March. Such evaluations aim to bolster case resolution rates and improve overall department efficiency.

Alongside Vashist, Inspector Shailendra Singh Jhakhar was named the best Station House Officer, while Assistant Commissioner Rakesh Kumar led the best-performing sub-division. The event was attended by officers from various sub-divisions and highlights the district's commitment to effective policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)