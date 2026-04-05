Valiant Heights: Sikkim Governor Applauds ITBP Personnel

In a commendatory visit, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur engaged with Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at Chungthang, Mangan district. 'I'm here as both a governor and a friend,' Mathur stated, expressing his admiration for their courage and commitment.

The Governor lauded the dedication, patience, and discipline exhibited by the personnel stationed at the daunting altitude of 17,000 feet at Kerang Post. Recognizing their role in securing the borders, particularly in North Sikkim, Mathur noted their efforts as invaluable to the nation's security.

During the visit, Mathur also interacted with the Border Roads Organisation team and expressed appreciation for their contribution under difficult conditions. Overall, troops responded positively on improvements in quality of life due to enhanced facilities and modern equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)