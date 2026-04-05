Major Cough Syrup Bust in Odisha: Police Seize Rs 20 Lakh Worth of Bottles

In a significant crackdown on illicit drug trafficking, Odisha Police apprehended two people in Sonepur district on Sunday. They seized 3,750 bottles of cough syrup, concealed ingeniously beneath soft drink bottles, with an estimated market value of Rs 20 lakh, according to SP Narayan Nayak.

The arrest came after police received a tip-off, leading to the interception of the van in Sonepur town. Authorities discovered the cough syrup bottles stored in 150 hidden compartments within the vehicle, indicating a sophisticated attempt to evade detection.

An intensive investigation has been initiated to uncover the broader network involved in this illegal operation. The police are determined to trace the source and destination of the consignment, reflecting their commitment to combating drug-related crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)