Dramatic Drug Bust: Six Arrested in Reasi, Poonch, and Jammu

In a significant crackdown on drug peddling, police arrested six individuals across the districts of Reasi, Poonch, and Jammu on Sunday. The arrests came after videos surfaced online alleging illegal drug sales in the Purana Daroor market near Katra.

Authorities swiftly detained four suspects, including Rashpal Singh, Uttam Singh, Sohal Lal from Katra, and Joginder Singh from Kanjali, and confiscated banned tablets in their possession. In addition, police nabbed Iftikhar Hussain with 8.80 grams of heroin in the Mandi area of Poonch, and Uttra Kumar Suryawanshi from Chhattisgarh, found with one kg of Ganja at the Karloop bridge in Gajansoo.

All the apprehended individuals have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, marking a critical enforcement action against narcotics trafficking in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)