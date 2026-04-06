YouTuber's Flag Controversy Sparks Legal Action

An FIR has been filed against a 25-year-old YouTuber, Sanjay Yadav, and his associate, accused of desecrating the national flag. According to police reports, Yadav uploaded a video that showcased a flag with an altered green band, changing it to blue.

The video also displayed one of Yadav's associates using the national flag to clean a motorcycle before discarding it carelessly. This prompted action by the Dhammaur police, resulting in a case under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Dhammaur Station House Officer Vipendra Kumar Verma confirmed the FIR and stated that Sub-Inspector Jamil Ahmed leads the investigation. Attempts to locate Yadav are ongoing after a search at his residence failed to secure his arrest.