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YouTuber's Flag Controversy Sparks Legal Action

A 25-year-old YouTuber, Sanjay Yadav, faces legal consequences after allegedly desecrating the national flag in a video. The video featured altered flag colors and misuse of the flag by his associate. An FIR was registered, and police are investigating, making arrests yet to be achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:55 IST
YouTuber's Flag Controversy Sparks Legal Action
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An FIR has been filed against a 25-year-old YouTuber, Sanjay Yadav, and his associate, accused of desecrating the national flag. According to police reports, Yadav uploaded a video that showcased a flag with an altered green band, changing it to blue.

The video also displayed one of Yadav's associates using the national flag to clean a motorcycle before discarding it carelessly. This prompted action by the Dhammaur police, resulting in a case under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Dhammaur Station House Officer Vipendra Kumar Verma confirmed the FIR and stated that Sub-Inspector Jamil Ahmed leads the investigation. Attempts to locate Yadav are ongoing after a search at his residence failed to secure his arrest.

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