YouTuber's Flag Controversy Sparks Legal Action
A 25-year-old YouTuber, Sanjay Yadav, faces legal consequences after allegedly desecrating the national flag in a video. The video featured altered flag colors and misuse of the flag by his associate. An FIR was registered, and police are investigating, making arrests yet to be achieved.
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been filed against a 25-year-old YouTuber, Sanjay Yadav, and his associate, accused of desecrating the national flag. According to police reports, Yadav uploaded a video that showcased a flag with an altered green band, changing it to blue.
The video also displayed one of Yadav's associates using the national flag to clean a motorcycle before discarding it carelessly. This prompted action by the Dhammaur police, resulting in a case under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.
Dhammaur Station House Officer Vipendra Kumar Verma confirmed the FIR and stated that Sub-Inspector Jamil Ahmed leads the investigation. Attempts to locate Yadav are ongoing after a search at his residence failed to secure his arrest.
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