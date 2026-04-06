Left Menu

Unveiling Multi-Crore GST Fraud Rackets: Arrests Made in Meerut and Bahraich

Three individuals have been arrested in Meerut and Bahraich for masterminding separate GST fraud operations worth over Rs 27 crore. They used fake invoices and fictitious firms to wrongfully claim input tax credits, causing significant revenue loss to the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:14 IST
Unveiling Multi-Crore GST Fraud Rackets: Arrests Made in Meerut and Bahraich
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on GST fraud, police in Meerut and Bahraich have arrested three individuals accused of orchestrating schemes that cost the government over Rs 27 crore. Officials revealed the intricate modus operandi involved generating fake invoices and establishing fictitious companies to illicitly claim input tax credits (ITC).

In Meerut, Wasim Akram alias Monu, aged 38, was apprehended for amassing around Rs 17 crore in ITC using fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. Investigation indicated that Monu and his gang were behind the creation of bogus firms facilitating fraudulent GST returns. E-way bill manipulation was also part of their tax evasion strategies.

Meanwhile, in Bahraich, Shubham Gupta and Nek Alam were detained for a similar operation responsible for a Rs 10.23 crore shortfall. They allegedly deceived individuals into handing over identification documents to form phony companies and create fake invoices. Authorities are actively pursuing additional accomplices involved in these fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's Strategic Shift: From Tehran to Washington

North Korea's Strategic Shift: From Tehran to Washington

 Global
2
Karnataka's Opposition to Delimitation: A Challenge to Federalism

Karnataka's Opposition to Delimitation: A Challenge to Federalism

 India
3
North Korea's ICBM Ambitions Soar with New Engine Test

North Korea's ICBM Ambitions Soar with New Engine Test

 Global
4
Arson Attempt in Delhi Sparks Police Investigation

Arson Attempt in Delhi Sparks Police Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026