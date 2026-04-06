Unveiling Multi-Crore GST Fraud Rackets: Arrests Made in Meerut and Bahraich

In a major crackdown on GST fraud, police in Meerut and Bahraich have arrested three individuals accused of orchestrating schemes that cost the government over Rs 27 crore. Officials revealed the intricate modus operandi involved generating fake invoices and establishing fictitious companies to illicitly claim input tax credits (ITC).

In Meerut, Wasim Akram alias Monu, aged 38, was apprehended for amassing around Rs 17 crore in ITC using fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. Investigation indicated that Monu and his gang were behind the creation of bogus firms facilitating fraudulent GST returns. E-way bill manipulation was also part of their tax evasion strategies.

Meanwhile, in Bahraich, Shubham Gupta and Nek Alam were detained for a similar operation responsible for a Rs 10.23 crore shortfall. They allegedly deceived individuals into handing over identification documents to form phony companies and create fake invoices. Authorities are actively pursuing additional accomplices involved in these fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)