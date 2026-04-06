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Supreme Court Demands Action: Stray Cattle on Highways Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has requested responses regarding a plea advocating for measures to prevent stray cattle from entering highways. The plea suggests guidelines for highway fencing and creation of cattle shelters to tackle this issue, urging strict penalties for illegal cattle abandonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:18 IST
Supreme Court Demands Action: Stray Cattle on Highways Under Scrutiny
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The Supreme Court on Monday emphasized the need for immediate action concerning the issue of stray cattle on national and state highways. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the Centre, states, and the Animal Welfare Board of India to respond within four weeks to a plea addressing this critical problem.

This plea, filed by 'Lawyers For Human Rights International,' calls for the establishment of uniform national guidelines to prevent cattle from wandering onto highways. It advocates for mandatory fencing in accident-prone areas, funds for scientifically managed cattle shelters, and enforcement of penalties for illegal cattle abandonment.

The plea also respects the ongoing judicial consideration of related stray dog issues, highlighting overlaps in concerns regarding animal safety and public security on highways. The Court has reserved its verdict on petitions seeking modifications to its previous orders on stray animals.

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