DeSantis' Controversial Law Stirs Debate on Free Speech and Extremism

In a move that has ignited significant debate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law allowing state officials to designate groups as 'terrorist organizations,' a decision attracting criticism from advocacy groups.

The law enables Florida's chief of domestic security along with the governor and cabinet to label organizations as 'terrorist,' resulting in potential dissolution and loss of state funding.

Rights organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, have opposed the law, claiming it infringes on free speech and is unconstitutional. Legal scholars warn it could pave the way for more authoritarian measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)