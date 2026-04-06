Electricity Meter Scam: Two Arrested for Rs. 20 Lakh Fraud
Two cyber fraudsters, Shiv Kumar and Anshu Kumar, have been arrested for duping Vinod Sharma of over Rs 20 lakh by posing as electricity officials. The scam involved compromising Sharma's mobile phone and making unauthorized transactions. The police tracked the money through various channels and arrested the culprits.
- Country:
- India
In a striking case of digital deception, two cyber fraudsters were apprehended for defrauding a resident of over Rs 20 lakh by impersonating electricity officials, as confirmed by the police on Monday. The audacious scheme involved impersonation and high-tech sleuthing by authorities.
The victim, Vinod Sharma, hailing from Mansarovar Park in east Delhi, fell prey to the scam on March 8 when he received a call from an individual claiming to be a BSES official regarding electricity meter updates. Convinced by the ruse, Sharma was induced to pay Rs 13 online, resulting in a compromised mobile phone and a series of unauthorized transactions collectively worth Rs 20.36 lakh.
The accused, identified as Shiv Kumar and Anshu Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, were arrested after a thorough investigation. The police traced the money trail, revealing multiple accounts used to layer and conceal the transaction origins. The recovery of mobile phones used in the crime has provided further leads as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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