Left Menu

Former MLA Faces Formidable Legal Battle in Gramin Vikas Bank Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court entertained an appeal from ex-Congress MLA Rajender Bharti, contesting his conviction and three-year sentence in a bank fraud case that disqualified him from the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Bharti seeks a stay on his conviction and requests no election be held for his former seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:37 IST
Former MLA Faces Formidable Legal Battle in Gramin Vikas Bank Fraud Case
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice regarding an appeal from former Congress MLA Rajender Bharti, who challenges his conviction and subsequent three-year sentence in the Gramin Vikas Bank fraud case. This conviction led to Bharti's disqualification from the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has called for a response from the State and set an April 15 date for further proceedings. Bharti additionally seeks a stay on his conviction and has petitioned for the Election Commission to halt election notifications for the now-vacant seat resulting from his disqualification. Advocate Abhik Chimni represents Bharti.

The Rouse Avenue Court convicted Bharti and co-accused Raghubir Sharan Prajapati on April 2, sentencing them to three years in prison. The case focuses on financial irregularities at the Zila Sahkari Krishi Aur Gramin Vikas Bank, with Bharti cited for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. Allegations of unauthorized payments and tampering with FD terms centered on Bharti's misuse of his chairmanship position.

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader V D Satheesan Criticizes Kerala's Left Government

Congress Leader V D Satheesan Criticizes Kerala's Left Government

 India
2
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates first phase of Mumb...

 India
3
Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea, coal, land: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam.

Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea,...

 India
4
Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy

Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026