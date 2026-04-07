Former MLA Faces Formidable Legal Battle in Gramin Vikas Bank Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice regarding an appeal from former Congress MLA Rajender Bharti, who challenges his conviction and subsequent three-year sentence in the Gramin Vikas Bank fraud case. This conviction led to Bharti's disqualification from the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has called for a response from the State and set an April 15 date for further proceedings. Bharti additionally seeks a stay on his conviction and has petitioned for the Election Commission to halt election notifications for the now-vacant seat resulting from his disqualification. Advocate Abhik Chimni represents Bharti.

The Rouse Avenue Court convicted Bharti and co-accused Raghubir Sharan Prajapati on April 2, sentencing them to three years in prison. The case focuses on financial irregularities at the Zila Sahkari Krishi Aur Gramin Vikas Bank, with Bharti cited for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. Allegations of unauthorized payments and tampering with FD terms centered on Bharti's misuse of his chairmanship position.