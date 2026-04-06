Left Menu

Justice Served: Nine Policemen Sentenced to Death in Sathankulam Custodial Death Case

In an unprecedented ruling, nine police officers were sentenced to death for the 2020 Sathankulam custodial death of P Jayaraj and J Bennix in Tamil Nadu. The court deemed the crime "rarest of rare," emphasizing the severity as necessary to deter future police brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:22 IST
Justice Served: Nine Policemen Sentenced to Death in Sathankulam Custodial Death Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic verdict, a court in Tamil Nadu handed the death penalty to nine police officers involved in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths. The victims, father-son duo P Jayaraj and J Bennix, were beaten to death for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions.

The court, led by First Additional District and Sessions Judge G Muthukumaran, delivered the sentence citing the rarest of rare criteria, condemning the heinous acts of those supposed to safeguard the public. Besides the capital punishment, the convicts were ordered to pay Rs 1.40 crore as compensation to the victims' family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which conducted an exhaustive inquiry following widespread outrage, revealed that the victims were tortured mercilessly. With one accused dying during the trial, justice has echoed across Tamil Nadu, aiming to curb police atrocities and restore public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

 Global
2
Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

 India
4
Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026