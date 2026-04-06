Justice Served: Death Penalty Handed for Custodial Deaths

In a landmark judgment on Monday, a court sentenced nine police officers to death for their involvement in the 2020 Brittishandees Sathankulam custodial deaths. The father-son duo P Jayaraj and J Bennix died after being brutally assaulted by the police for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown norms in Thoothukudi district.

Judge G Muthukumaran declared the case among the rarest of the rare, emphasizing the betrayal of public trust by those designated to protect society. He condemned the actions as a crime against humanity, shaking the collective conscience. Besides the death sentence, a Rs 1.40 crore compensation was ordered for the victims' family.

The case, highlighted by public outrage and subsequent CBI investigation, spanned five years and involved 105 witnesses. Among the initial 10 accused, one died during trial. This judgment symbolizes a strong message against police brutality and the critical role of the law in ensuring justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)