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Karnataka High Court Orders Re-verification of Postal Ballots in Sringeri

The Karnataka High Court has ordered a re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots from the Sringeri Assembly constituency's 2023 election. A court-ordered recount, contingent on this re-verification, could potentially alter the election results currently favoring Congress's candidate T D Rajegowda over BJP's D N Jeevaraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:55 IST
Karnataka High Court Orders Re-verification of Postal Ballots in Sringeri
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The Karnataka High Court has mandated a re-examination of 279 postal ballots that were previously rejected in Sringeri's 2023 assembly election. This decision comes in response to a petition filed by D N Jeevaraj, the BJP candidate who was defeated by only 201 votes.

Justice R Nataraj ruled that, based on the findings of the re-verification, the Returning Officer may be required to recount these ballots, which could impact the close race where Congress's T D Rajegowda was declared the winner.

Though the order is currently stayed for two weeks upon the request of Rajegowda's legal counsel, the case could proceed to the Supreme Court for further adjudication.

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