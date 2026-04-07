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Iran Judiciary Pushes for Swift Justice Against Alleged Collaborators

The Iranian Judiciary aims to accelerate the processing of cases against those accused of assisting Iran's adversaries. Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei urges expedited verdicts for execution or asset confiscation amid recent arrests following U.S.-Israeli strikes, targeting individuals linked to opposition activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:37 IST
Iran Judiciary Pushes for Swift Justice Against Alleged Collaborators
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Iranian judiciary is intensifying efforts to expedite legal processes against those alleged to be aiding the country's adversaries. Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, head of the judiciary, emphasized the need for swift verdicts, suggesting execution or asset confiscation as potential sentences, as reported by Mizan news.

This move comes in response to a wave of arrests by Iran's security forces targeting individuals since the onset of U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran last month. Accusations include sharing classified footage with opposition groups abroad and showing support for attacks within Iran.

The calls for expedited legal action aim to curb activities perceived as threats to national security, reflecting a broader crackdown by Iranian authorities amid escalating tensions. The judiciary's directive underscores the rising pressure on individuals linked to foreign opposition elements.

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