Ben Roberts-Smith, once heralded as Australia's most decorated veteran, now stands accused of war crimes. Reports indicate he faces charges for the alleged murder of five unarmed Afghans during his 2009-2012 deployment in Afghanistan, raising serious questions about the conduct of the elite Special Air Service Regiment.

The Australian Federal Police confirmed Roberts-Smith's arrest at Sydney Airport following his arrival from Brisbane. Allegations suggest these victims were civilians, not participating in armed hostilities, further complicating the narrative surrounding Roberts-Smith's military accolades.

The case underscores a broader investigation outlined in a 2020 military report detailing unlawful killings by Australian troops in Afghanistan. Officials stress that these charges do not reflect the values of the wider Australian Defence Force, which remains pivotal in national security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)